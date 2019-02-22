Six Troy Teachers Earn “Great Teachers” Awards

The Troy School District 30-C school board recently recognized the district’s six “Great Teachers,” as named by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Pictured, from left: Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl and teachers Bridget McMahon, Misty Dillon, Christopher Giugler, Julie Brandolino and Troy 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione. Not pictured: Brian Pauly and Shannon Kula.

Six Troy Community School District 30-C teachers are 2019 “Great Teachers” award recipients, named by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The teachers are Julie Brandolino, 7th and 8th grade math specialist at Troy Middle School; Misty Dillon, early childhood teacher at Troy Cronin Elementary School; Christopher Giugler, 6th grade accelerated ELA teacher at William B. Orenic Intermediate School; Shannon Kula, Title 1 math teacher at Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School; Bridget McMahon, 3rd and 4th grade accelerated specialist at Troy Shorewood Elementary School; and Brian Pauly, 3rd and 4th grade accelerated specialist at Troy Cronin Elementary School.

The Great Teachers Award celebrates the success of outstanding educators. Teachers were nominated by peers, administrators, students and members of the community.

The 25 recipients were honored at the Joliet Area Great Teacher Award Ceremony February 7 at the Victorian Ballroom of the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate and on February 20 at the Troy Community School District 30-C school board meeting.