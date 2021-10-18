      Weather Alert

Six-Year Plan for $1.2 Billion I-80 Improvement Project , See Map

Oct 18, 2021 @ 1:42pm

The Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Transportation have announced a six-year plan to rebuild Interstate 80 in Will County. Starting next year, the section from Ridge Road to the DuPage River will be under construction. Improvements will begin from Ridge Road to U.S. 30 in 2023, leaving construction of the Des Plaines River bridges and Center Street and U.S. 52/Illinois 53 (Chicago Street) interchanges in 2026 and 2027.

The overall I-80 project will have redesigned and rebuilt 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will have been rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to westbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will have been rehabilitated or replaced.

