Sixteen Year Old Morris High School Student Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Grundy County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash Sunday evening that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Morris High School student.

The crash occurred in the 4900 block of Cemetery Road east of Morris shortly after 8:00 pm Sunday, November 5th.

Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling westbound on Cemetery Road when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled into the south ditch and struck a tree. Callahan states the passenger Giovanni A. Lara 16, of Morris was killed upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene 9:15 pm. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Morris Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department. Morris Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.