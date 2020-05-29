Sixth Quarantine Concert At Noon Today At The Rialto
Organ concerts at the Rialto Square Theatre
The sixth Quarantine Concert at the Rialto Square Theatre will be live-streamed today. Last Friday the fifth
Quarantine Concert featuring Taylor Trimby on the Barton Grand Theatre Pipe Organ. Today the sixth
Quarantine Concert, featuring Carl DeSanti. This concert will be live-streamed to our Facebook & YouTube pages and will then be added to their website.
All Quarantine Concerts are free.
About Carl DeSanti
Carl is locally known for his live organ playing at roller skating rinks, and is currently organist at the Aurora Skate Center. He is also currently the Music Director, organist and cantor at historic St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Chicago. Carl has performed as organist for various special events at Orchestra Hall, The Chicago Theater, the Arcada Theater in St. Charles and the former Medina Temple. Carl has performed for socials at the Coronado Theater in Rockford, at the Rialto Theater in Joliet, at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove and St. John Cantius Church in Chicago. Carl’s organ music is frequently heard on Midwest Ballroom aired on WDCB radio, 90.9 FM.
Carl will be playing “A Tribute to Sinatra!” including the following pieces:
My Kind of Town (Cahn/Van Heusen)
I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Porter)
Young at Heart (Leigh/Richards)
Witchcraft (Leigh/Coleman)
Nancy (Silvers/Van Heusen)
Just One of Those Things (Porter)
In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (Hilliard/Mann)
I Get a Kick Out of You (Porter)
Angel Eyes (Brent/Dennis)
Come Fly With Me (Cahn/Van Heusen)
The Summer Wind (Mercer)
New York, New York (Ebb/Kander)