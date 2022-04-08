      Weather Alert

Skeletal remains discovered in Joliet identified as an animal

Apr 8, 2022 @ 5:11pm
Joliet Police have announced details regarding an investigation into possible human remains that were discovered on the city’s southwest side earlier this week. It was at 8:28 am on Tuesday that officers were called to Zenith Energy Terminals, 1035 West Laraway Road, for the discovery of possible human remains. The remains were located by workers in the area, who then called 911. Joliet Police are telling WJOL that the remains were examined by an anthropologist at the University of Illinois and Police were informed on Friday that the skeletal remains are that of an animal.

 

 

