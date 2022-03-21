Skeletal Remains in Joliet Township Identified

The Will County Corner’s Office has announced the identification of skeletal remains found in Joliet Township back in February 23rd. Pamela Ann Vincent was last seen alive on August 17th, 2015. Identification was made by the Will County Coroner’s Cold Case division with the assistance of dental records. Investigators, acting on a tip generated from a Facebook Post tracked down dental records on Ms. Vincent, who’s data was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The Will County Coroner’s Office continues to urge families of missing persons to submit a DNA sample or provide dental and medical records to local Law Enforcement Agencies.