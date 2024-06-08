1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Skimmer Device Found on Minooka Diesel Pump

June 7, 2024 8:27PM CDT
The skimmer device that was found on a diesel pump at the Pilot in Minooka/MPD

On Monday, June 3rd, a credit card skimmer was found at the Pilot on Ridge Road in Minooka.

If you were at Pilot and used pump 21, which is on the diesel side of the gas station, please be vigilant and keep track of your credit card and bank accounts.

If you notice any discrepancies, notify your credit card company and/or bank right away to inform them, and call our non-emergency number at 815-467-2161 if you need to file a police report.

