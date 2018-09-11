Slammers In Frontier League Championship
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 11, 2018 @ 8:54 AM

The Joliet Slammers will play for the Frontier League Championship starting tonight in Washington, Pennsylvania.The Slammers will return home to Route 66 Stadium on Friday, September 14 at 7:05 pm to face the Washington Wild Things in game 3 of the series. Nick Semaca principal owner of the Slammers urging fans to cheer on the players. Tickets for this Friday night’s game is $10 and if necessary will also host a game at Joliet Route 66 Stadium on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Semaca says their lease with the city expires at the end of the month and they’re hoping to sign a 5-year lease with the City of Joliet. He tells the Scott Slocum Show, the two options the city face are, no baseball or a 5-year lease. Semaca acknowledges the Slammers did not make a profit in the first five years but says if they were to get a 5 year commitment from Joliet they could plan and attract more talent.

To hear the entire interview click here.

