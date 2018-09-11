Slammers In Frontier League Championship

The Joliet Slammers will play for the Frontier League Championship starting tonight in Washington, Pennsylvania.The Slammers will return home to Route 66 Stadium on Friday, September 14 at 7:05 pm to face the Washington Wild Things in game 3 of the series. Nick Semaca principal owner of the Slammers urging fans to cheer on the players. Tickets for this Friday night’s game is $10 and if necessary will also host a game at Joliet Route 66 Stadium on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Semaca says their lease with the city expires at the end of the month and they’re hoping to sign a 5-year lease with the City of Joliet. He tells the Scott Slocum Show, the two options the city face are, no baseball or a 5-year lease. Semaca acknowledges the Slammers did not make a profit in the first five years but says if they were to get a 5 year commitment from Joliet they could plan and attract more talent.

To hear the entire interview click here.