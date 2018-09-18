Slammers Win Title and Lease

The Joliet Slammers won two victories on Tuesday night. First the Slammers defeated the Washington Wild Things in Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series to clinch their second title in franchise history. The Slammers second victory came in the form of a five year lease with the city of Joliet to play at Route 66 Stadium. The Slammers will now pay the city $75,000 a year in rent. The Slammers paid $25,000 in rent in 2018. The city also may opt out of their lease with the Slammers if a minor-league team affiliated with a major league club becomes available.