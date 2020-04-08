Sleep Advice, Making Your Own Mask And NBA Could Finish Season In The Fall
If coronavirus fears are keeping you awake at night, experts have passed along some tips to help you get some good sleep.
In the daytime, enjoy some natural light. It will help our bodies stick to a consistent sleep schedule. Try taking a hot shower or bath before bed to calm your body down and raise your melatonin level.
Keep connecting with others so you won’t have a feeling of loneliness. Get some exercise. You don’t have to sweat a lot to give your body a good jolt that will help you sleep later on. Stick to a sleep schedule so that you can be consistent.
Other tips for better sleep during the crisis include writing down your worries in a journal. This way, your brain isn’t pondering problems before you go to bed. Limit your screen time before bedtime and when you get in the bed. Also, keep an eye on your alcohol intake. Cutting back can also help you get better rest.
The CDC has just ordered wearing a mask in public to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, masks are important if you find yourself somewhere you can’t stay six feet away from another person.
Many are deciding to make their own masks for protection and if you’re thinking about doing the same there are some things that you need to know.
If you can’t get one of the N95 masks, know that quilting fabric or cotton sheet fabric is best. Just try to stay clear of fabric that restricts your breathing.
The mask should have more than one layer of fabric and should fit snug over your nose and mouth while being secured by ties or loops.
Although the 2019-2020 basketball season came to a grinding halt on March 12th, NBA officials are hoping to finish the season sometime before Labor Day.
Citing unnamed sources, ESPN on Tuesday reported league executives are hoping to stage the championship game on Labor Day weekend. With 13 to 16 regular-season games left to play for each team, officials are discussing reducing the number of remaining games and trimming down the best-of-seven playoff series to best-of-five, per ESPN.
There’s even been talk of following the path of Major League Baseball, which is reportedly close to moving its entire 2020 season to Arizona’s spring training facilities. In the NBA’s case, league officials have considered finishing the season in Las Vegas, where the games would be played without fans present, according to ESPN.