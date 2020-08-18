Slip Into September with Forest Preserve Nature, Fitness and Education Programs
Learn how to keep your bicycle in tiptop shape during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Bicycle Care Workshop” on Sept. 2 at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Cindy Cain)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s upcoming in-person and online Zoom programs feature hiking, yoga and workshops on bike maintenance and safe paddling. Here are the early September offerings:
NEW LENOX – “Bicycle Care Workshop,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve. Learn how to properly maintain your bicycle on your own to prolong its life and make sure the bike is running in top shape. Free; all ages. Registration is not required.
ZOOM WEBINAR – “Paddling Safety and River Hazards,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Join certified canoe and kayak instructors for an informational online presentation that will discuss safe padding in Will County and the potential hazards that can exist on the waterways. Free; ages 16 or older. Register for this virtual event on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Yoga on the Hill,” 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Plum Creek Nature Center. Awaken and restore the body and mind with a gentle morning yoga class on the hilltop. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat. Ages 13 or older; $18 per person. Registration required: 708-946-2216.
ROMEOVILLE – “Family Fun Hike at Isle a la Cache,” 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Isle a la Cache Museum. Bring your family outside to hike with a naturalist through the woods along the Des Plaines River. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, Sept. 4; 815-886-1467.
CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Hikin’ With Your Hound,” 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Kankakee Sands Preserve. Enjoy a morning stroll through the beautiful sand prairie with a naturalist and your pup. The hike is 1-2 miles and dogs must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet. Free; all ages. Register by Sept. 4; 815-722-9470.
Online registration for in-person programs also is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.