Slippery Conditions Causing Havoc On I-80 Through Will County

WJOL is reporting that up to 10 vehicles involved in crashes along westbound I-80 between Francis and Route 30. Solid traffic from I-355 to Gouger Road. Plus we have reports of two crashes along southbound La Grange Road south of I-80. One report is that one of the crashes is hanging off of Route 45/La Grange Road over the I-80 on ramp. Snow showers overnight with temperatures hovering around 32 to 34 degrees.