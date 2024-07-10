Slow Down As Local Law Enforcement Agencies Step Up Patrols Looking For Speeders In July

The Joliet Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in an effort to reduce speeding. Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding, as well as other traffic violations.

“Speeding causes unnecessary danger on our roads,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans. “Speed greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers, and other motorists at tremendous risk.”

During the speeding enforcement blitz, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.

“Increased enforcement will take place especially on main thoroughfares, neighborhoods, as well as where most of our speed-related crashes occur. Our goal is to save lives.”

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.