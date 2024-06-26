Small Stretch of Caton Farm To Close Thursday

Tomorrow, June 27th, at about 7AM construction will begin on Caton Farm, between Hacker Drive and six corners. Due to this, that part of the road will be closed, this includes the entrance to Numark Credit Union on Caton Farm Road. We’ve been notified that there will be heavy machinery and truck activity present most of the day.

This area will be back open late afternoon Thursday.

Work will resume at 7am on Friday, June 28th with that area being closed once again, though this time the area will be closed from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon.