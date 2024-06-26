1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Small Stretch of Caton Farm To Close Thursday

June 26, 2024 5:21PM CDT
Share
Small Stretch of Caton Farm To Close Thursday
Construction sign/md
Tomorrow, June 27th, at about 7AM construction will begin on Caton Farm, between Hacker Drive and six corners. Due to this, that part of the road will be closed, this includes the entrance to Numark Credit Union on Caton Farm Road. We’ve been notified that there will be heavy machinery and truck activity present most of the day.
This area will be back open late afternoon Thursday.
Work will resume at 7am on Friday, June 28th with that area being closed once again, though this time the area will be closed from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City Engineer Mr. Ron Wiedeman at 815-741-5100 Ext. 308.

City of Crest Hill Release

Popular Posts

1

New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County
2

Interstate 80 Westbound in Will County closed for serious accident
3

Joliet Man Convicted of Murder
4

Taste of Joliet adjusts schedule for Saturday, June 22
5

Drones And K9 Units Used To Help Capture Two People In Channahon Wanted For a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation

Recent Posts