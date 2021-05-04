      Breaking News
Smaller Taste Of Joliet Planned For August

May 4, 2021 @ 9:42am
Taste of Joliet 2019 - md

The Joliet Park District has made a decision. Due to the uncertainty regarding COVID protocols as summer approaches, and in the interest of safety for our fans, volunteers, staff, vendors, partners and entertainment acts, the 2021 Taste of Joliet will not go on as scheduled. Executive Director of the Joliet Park District, Brad Staab says it was a tough decision and hopes it was a right one. He says unfortunately, there are just too many unknowns to host an event for more than 55,000 people in June.

The Park District will host a small community event with live local bands, food and a carnival in August. Mark your calendars for August 20-22.

To request a refund for tickets purchased, call 815-741-7275.

