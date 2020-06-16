Smoking Materials Causes Fire at Unincorporated Joliet Home
On June 14th at 2:45 PM in the 2400 block of Helmar Lane in unincorporated Joliet a neighbor called 9-1-1 after noticing a fire on the exterior of a home. Upon arrival firefighters from the Plainfield Fire Protection District found a neighbor using a garden hose on the fire to keep it from spreading. Firefighters extinguished the fire and had to force entry into the home to check for fire extension of the fire into the home. There was no fire extension inside the home and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was determined to be misuse of smoking materials. Plainfield Fire was assisted by the Lockport Fire Protection District.
The Plainfield Fire Protection District asks that every household have a home fire escape plan, have a home fire drill, know two ways out of every room and have a family meeting place outside. Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and inside of bedrooms. Sleep with bedroom doors closed. Practice safe use and storage of smoking materials and never leave candles unattended. For additional information please call the Plainfield Fire Protection District at 815-436-5335 or visit our website at www.PlainfieldFPD.org.