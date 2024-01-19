1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Snow Covered Roads Causing Issues

January 19, 2024 8:04AM CST
Spinout at 7:30am in front of Stateville prison along Route 53/John Mares

Slippery conditions on Friday morning causing accidents and spinouts. The latest occurring in front of Stateville Prison along Route 53. But snow covered snow packed roads are reducing speeds. Another accidents on northbound I-55 north of Lorenzo Road.

Another winter storm is hitting the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says two to four inches of snow could fall throughout the region today. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon. Slippery road conditions will likely impact the morning commute.

