Snow Covered Roads Causing Issues

Slippery conditions on Friday morning causing accidents and spinouts. The latest occurring in front of Stateville Prison along Route 53. But snow covered snow packed roads are reducing speeds. Another accidents on northbound I-55 north of Lorenzo Road.

Another winter storm is hitting the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says two to four inches of snow could fall throughout the region today. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon. Slippery road conditions will likely impact the morning commute.