Snow Totals Following First Major Storm Of The Season

The first major winter storm of the season resulted in very heavy snowfall across portions of northern Illinois. It was also record producing snowfall for November for both Rockford and Chicago O’Hare. The storm occurred November 24-26. Results from the National Weather Service.

The official snowfall for Chicago was 8.4″ observed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The official snowfall for Rockford was 11.7″ observed at Chicago Rockford International Airport.

This is now the largest snowstorm on record in November at Rockford.

11.7″ on Nov. 25, 2018 set a new daily record and a November calendar day snowfall record.

The November 2018 snowfall total is 11.7″. As of November 26th, the snowfall total for November for Rockford is 15.6″, making it the snowiest November on record in Rockford.