Snowfall Totals For Tuesday, January 26th
National Weather Service/Becca Mazur
- The official snowfall for Chicago was 6.0″ observed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. This was the largest snowfall in the city of Chicago since 4/14/2019 when 5.4″ of snow fell.
- The official snowfall for Rockford was 2.9″ observed at Chicago Rockford International Airport.
- Other snowfall amounts include 2.5″ at the NWS Chicago in Romeoville and 4.5″ observed 3 miles southwest of Chicago Midway International Airport.