      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Snowfall Totals For Tuesday, January 26th

Jan 27, 2021 @ 7:58am
National Weather Service/Becca Mazur
  • The official snowfall for Chicago was 6.0″ observed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. This was the largest snowfall in the city of Chicago since 4/14/2019 when 5.4″ of snow fell.
  • The official snowfall for Rockford was 2.9″ observed at Chicago Rockford International Airport.
  • Other snowfall amounts include 2.5″ at the NWS Chicago in Romeoville and 4.5″ observed 3 miles southwest of Chicago Midway International Airport.
Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
City of Joliet Frustrated with Will County Health Department Over Vaccine Distribution
Will, Kankakee Counties Set To Resume Limited Indoor Dining
Joliet Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery at Drive-Thru
Illinois State Superintendent Suggests Extra Classes This Summer