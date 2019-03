It’s seems like it’s been a long winter. From the polar vortex to the ice jams along the Kankakee River and not one but two rare ice warnings within 8 days that coated tree branches and everything in sight with ice. The last ice warning occurred eight years ago. We saw 41 inches of snow officially at O’Hare Airport. We started the winter season with a rare blizzard on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Today is the last day of winter and spring arrives tomorrow at 4:58 p.m.