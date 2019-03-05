Social Media Threat At Wilco Area Career Center
By Monica DeSantis
Mar 5, 2019 @ 10:53 AM

Parents of students from Plainfield High School Central Campus were sent an email this morning regarding a threat on social media at the Wilco Area Career Center in Romeoville.

“Parents and Guardians,

This morning it was brought to our attention that a post was made on social media regarding a potential threat at Wilco today. We have been working with Plainfield, Romeoville and Joliet police departments to identify the individual who made the threat and ensure that he will not be attending today. Additional police presence will be available today at Wilco.”

 

