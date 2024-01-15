Some Area Schools Announcing Tuesday Closures
January 15, 2024 3:08PM CST
Multiple school districts have announced their plans for tomorrow’s school day. Joliet Junior College, JTHS District 202 and Joliet School District 86 have all announced tomorrow will be an e-learning day due to the extreme cold that has plagued our area. Other schools that are closed, but have an e-learning day include Fairmont, Milne-Kelvin Grove, Monee Elementary, Wilmington Middle and Channahon District 17. Those who won’t have school or an e-learning day include Chaney-Monge and Richland School districts in Crest Hill, as well as Cathedral of St. Raymond School and St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet. For a complete list of school closings, tune into the Scott Slocum show tomorrow at 5:30 on WJOL.