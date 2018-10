If you don’t have kids, aren’t disabled, are between 18 and 49-years-old, and are on food stamps, you may soon need to get a job. The Illinois Department of Human Services this week sent a warning to able bodied, working-age adults without children that they may lose their food stamps. Whether that happens depends on if the state asks for an exemption to a federal work requirement. The change would not affect people who are older, are disabled, or are mothers with children.