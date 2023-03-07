1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Some Illinois Facebook Users To Be Issued Second Settlement Check

March 7, 2023 12:24PM CST
Some Illinois Facebook Users To Be Issued Second Settlement Check
More than one-million Facebook users in Illinois will be receiving another check as part of a landmark 650-million-dollar biometric privacy settlement. The Chicago Tribune reports users have been issued a second payment of nearly 31-dollars if they cashed their initial 397-dollar-settlement check last year in the class action lawsuit. The additional pay outs represent more than 43-million-dolars in left over settlement funds after nearly 110-thousand Illinois class members who filed a claim didn’t cash the first check.

