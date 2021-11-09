      Weather Alert

Some School Districts Working With Local Health Departments To Schedule Vaccination Clinics For Students Five To Eleven-Years-Old

Nov 9, 2021 @ 11:46am
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with public schools across the state to set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Already, more than 12-hundred vaccination events or clinics for students ages five to eleven-years-old have been scheduled in Illinois. Several local health departments are reporting that all of their appointments for children five to eleven have filled up through the end of the month. Meanwhile, there are some school districts that have said they have no plans for hosting clinics in their schools.

