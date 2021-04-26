Some State Community Colleges Not Mandating Vaccines
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Some local colleges are not requiring students to be fully vaccinated prior to them returning to campus for in-person classes. Both City Colleges of Chicago and College of DuPage released statements over the weekend saying that while they encourage their entire student body to get the vaccine, they are not requiring it for attendance. All community colleges across the state are preparing for students to return in-person for summer and fall classes. There will still be remote learning options offered for most classes.