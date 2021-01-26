      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Some Students In Plainfield District 202 Return To The Classroom Monday

Jan 26, 2021 @ 6:18am
Drauden Point Middle School Assistant Principal Debbie Carpenter shows a group of incoming sixth graders the sixth grade hallway during a tour on Thursday, January 21, 2021. District 202 will begin returning to in-person learning in phases on Monday, January 25, 2021.

In Plainfield District 202, students started to return to school Monday as they did in October, starting with about 300 special needs students.

Last week, teachers, staff, and administrators conducted tours for sixth graders and others who have never been in the buildings before.

