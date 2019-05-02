Son Of Judge Deciding Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case Works For Foxx

The Cook County judge who may decide if a special prosecutor takes a look at the case of Empire actor Jussie Smollett could be somewhat linked to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Judge LeRoy Martin Junior says his son, LeRoy Martin the Third, has worked for Foxx for more than a year in the juvenile division. Former State Appeals Court Judge Sheila O’ Brien filed a motion today asking Martin to recuse himself and assign the case to a judge outside of Cook County. A hearing on the matter has been set for May 10th. O’Brien filed the petition the week after Foxx’s office dropped all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.