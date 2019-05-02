Son Of Judge Deciding Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case Works For Foxx

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by lurid rumors that made him Public Enemy No. 1 to the MeToo movement, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims. After the latest documentary Foxx, said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Cook County judge who may decide if a special prosecutor takes a look at the case of Empire actor Jussie Smollett could be somewhat linked to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Judge LeRoy Martin Junior says his son, LeRoy Martin the Third, has worked for Foxx for more than a year in the juvenile division. Former State Appeals Court Judge Sheila O’ Brien filed a motion today asking Martin to recuse himself and assign the case to a judge outside of Cook County. A hearing on the matter has been set for May 10th. O’Brien filed the petition the week after Foxx’s office dropped all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.