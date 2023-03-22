Sotheby’s Hopes For Record Sale Of Ancient Hebrew Bible

ERUSALEM (AP) — One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts is up for sale — for a cool $30 million.

The Codex Sassoon is a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible.

Sotheby’s is putting it up for auction in New York in May for an estimated price of $30 million to $50 million.

Its anticipated sale speaks to the still bullish market for art, antiquities and ancient manuscripts even in a worldwide bear economy.

The ancient manuscript was going on display at a Tel Aviv museum on Wednesday as part of a global tour meant to drum up interest.