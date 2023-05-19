1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Throws Hat In Ring For President

May 19, 2023 11:16AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina filed paperwork on Friday to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race, testing whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The Senate’s only Black Republican has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity. Yet Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he has cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realization of a dream only possible in America.

He is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday at Charleston Southern University, a private Baptist college and Scott’s alma mater, in his hometown of North Charleston.

Scott tries to focus on hopeful themes and avoid divisive language to distinguish himself from the grievance-based politics favored by those leading the GOP field, such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Joliet Police Searching for Missing 24 Year old
3

Brandon Road bridge over Des Plaines River in Joliet closed to traffic for emergency repairs
4

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
5

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois

Recent Posts