1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

South Korea Says North Korea Fired Missile Toward Sea

November 22, 2023 12:03PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but the launch likely failed.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday the North Korean launch was made from the North’s capital region on Wednesday night.

It says the North Korean missile was believed to have failed but didn’t elaborate.

The North Korean missile launch came a day after it launched a spy satellite.

North Korea has claimed to have put the satellite into orbit.

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
5

Illinois Supreme Court Issues Decision Rejecting Attempt to Obtain Refund from Joliet for Property Taxes on Evergreen Terrace

Recent Posts