1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

South Side Crash Results in Serious Injuries

May 12, 2024 2:33PM CDT
Share
South Side Crash Results in Serious Injuries
WJOL News

On May 11, 2024, just after 1:45pm, Officers responded to South  Chicago Street and Doris Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A Toyota Camry driven by 27-year-old Dillanira Leon of Joliet was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Doris Avenue.  Leon then proceeded to turn left towards a private drive in the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Homer Glen that was southbound on South Chicago Street at Doris Avenue in the curb lane. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Toyota.  

The male driver of the Harley Davidson was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center  by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. It is believed that the injuries are non-life threatening at this time. Leon was uninjured in the crash. Leon was cited for Failure to Yield Turning Left and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
4

Irate Customer At Joliet Driver's Facility Arrested After Attacking Security Guard
5

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation

Recent Posts