South Suburban Region 7 Sees Jump In Positive Cases Of COVID In Just 5 Days
Coronavirus Illinois
Illinois officials are warning that new restrictions may be imposed as COVID-19 cases increase. In one week the positivity rate in Region 7 which includes Will and Kankakee counties has increased point-8-percent. As of August 4th last week, the positive rate of infection for COVID-19 was 5.9%, but as of August 9th it’s at 6.7%.
Health officials say the number of daily cases and hospitalizations are going up after dropping in May. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says numbers can be brought down if people continue with hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks.