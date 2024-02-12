Southbound Broadway To See Daytime Roadwork This Week

Starting Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, the left lane of Southbound Broadway Street (Route 53) will be closed from Caton Farm Road south to the viaduct. The lane will reopen at 3:00 pm

The lane will be closed from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 13, Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15.

Please expect delays through this area during those times and allow for more travel time. If you are able to take a different route, please do so.

For more information, contact Newpath Construction.