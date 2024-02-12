1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Southbound Broadway To See Daytime Roadwork This Week

February 12, 2024 5:39PM CST
Share
Southbound Broadway To See Daytime Roadwork This Week
Crest Hill

Starting Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, the left lane of Southbound Broadway Street (Route 53) will be closed from Caton Farm Road south to the viaduct. The lane will reopen at 3:00 pm

The lane will be closed from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 13, Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15.

Please expect delays through this area during those times and allow for more travel time. If you are able to take a different route, please do so.

 

For more information, contact Newpath Construction.

Popular Posts

1

Bolingbrook Police Respond To Medical Emergency
2

Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested
3

Will County Sheriff Updates Joliet Township Homicide
4

All Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 Closed Due To A Serious Crash
5

Inmate Dies at Will County ADF

Recent Posts