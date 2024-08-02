Southbound US 52 Entrance Ramp To I-55 To Be Closed This Weekend In Shorewood

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that an ongoing project to reconstruct the Interstate 55 interchange at Illinois 59, in Joliet and Shorewood, will require a full closure of the U.S. 52 (Jefferson Street) ramp to southbound I-55, weather permitting, from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

During that time, a detour will direct motorist to Illinois 59 to access southbound I-55.

The $59.3 million project will convert the existing partial-access interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond interchange. East Frontage Road will be relocated and reconstructed to provide necessary distance from the interchange and auxiliary lanes will be added to I-55 between the Illinois 59 and U.S. 52 interchanges to improve safety by better accommodating vehicles entering and leaving the interstate.

The Illinois 59 intersection with Seil Road will be improved and modernized. Pedestrian access will be built across I-55, with the addition of new sidewalks and a multiuse path to connect with the local system of trails. New lighting and modernized traffic signals will be installed. Noise and retaining walls will be built along I-55.

The project is anticipated to be completed in November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

