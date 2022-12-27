1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Southwest Struggles With Cancellations

December 27, 2022 3:20PM CST
Share
Southwest Struggles With Cancellations

(Atlanta, GA) — Southwest Airlines is in the middle of a meltdown after over 60-percent of its flights are cancelled, and things don’t look better for tomorrow. This as nearly every other major carrier announced a return to normalcy following a crippling winter storm. According to FlightAware, nearly 90-percent of today’s cancellations belong to Southwest. The Dallas-based company says its crew scheduling process is partly to blame, but many experts point to shorter flights with tighter turnaround times. The problem is so bad, the Biden Administration says it’s investigating the problem.

Popular Posts

1

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
2

Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
3

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
4

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
5

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Recent Posts