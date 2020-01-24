SoxFest Starts Today At McCormick Place
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
The two-day SoxFest gets underway today. It will be held at McCormick Place for the first time. Previous years it took place at the Hilton Chicago. SoxFest will feature autograph sessions with current and former players, fan engagements and photos. Players scheduled to attend include Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk and Bo Jackson. Sox General Manager Rick Hahn will appear at question-answer sessions today and tomorrow. New family-friendly programs include a Legoland Discovery Center and a video-game area.