1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Lands At MSI

December 2, 2022 1:08PM CST
Share
SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Lands At MSI
(AP Photo/Terry Renna)

A new exhibit is available at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.  The SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft is on display after it traveled to and from the Earth’s orbit.  The permanent exhibit will be open to the public in the spring of next year at the Henry Crown Space Center.  The Dragon spacecraft launched in 2017 to the International Space Station twice to transport spacewalk equipment, vehicle hardware, and other cargo.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts