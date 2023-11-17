1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Speaker Johnson Says He’ll Make 44,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage Available To The General Public

November 17, 2023 5:53PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson says he plans to publicly release hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson said the first tranche of security footage, around 90 hours, will be released on a public committee website Friday.

The rest of the 44,000 hours are expected to be posted over the next several months.

The videos show some of the fighting up close and give a bird’s eye view of the Capitol complex as hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, violently attacking police officers and breaking in through windows and doors.

