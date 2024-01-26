1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Speaker Johnson Warns Senate Against Border Deal, Suggesting It Will Be ‘Dead On Arrival’ In House

January 26, 2024 12:51PM CST
Share
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is taking a strong stand against a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with Ukraine aid.

He sent a letter to colleagues that supported an effort by hardline conservatives following the lead of Donald Trump to sink the compromise on border and immigration policy.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, says that the legislation would be “dead on arrival in the House” if leaked reports about the legislation are true.

Text of the bill has not been publicly released.

The diminishing prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders with no clear way to approve a $110 billion White House request for emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, immigration enforcement and other national security needs.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year
5

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend

Recent Posts