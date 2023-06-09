Speaker McCarthy Eyes New Commission To Tackle Nation’s Debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt.

McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker.

He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings.

Now, he’s studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers.

He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.”

A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”