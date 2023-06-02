1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Special District 86 School Board Meeting Called

June 2, 2023 6:46AM CDT
An special school board meeting for Joliet District 86 schools is planned for Monday at 6:00 p.m. The meeting concerns Tuesday’s police activity and the “shelter in place” restrictions by the Joliet police department.

District 86’s superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse sent a letter to parents saying, in part, that she failed to send a message to the entire district regarding Tuesday’s police activity.

An email received by WJOL says school board president Elvis Madison called a special board meeting for Monday at 6:00 p.m.

The special school board meeting will take place at the JFK administrative building.

