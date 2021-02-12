      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Special Enrollment Period For Illinoisans Without Health Insurance Begins Monday

Feb 12, 2021 @ 8:33am
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

A special enrollment period for Illinoisans in need of health insurance starts Monday. The head of Get Covered Illinois Laura Pellikan says an executive order from President Biden offers an opportunity to search for an affordable plan on the state’s marketplace.

Those who have already enrolled can use this period to switch plans. The special enrollment period runs through May 15. Learn more information by logging on at get-covered-illinois-dot-gov.

Popular Posts
Illinois Congressman, Others Want Pelosi Fined For Metal Detector Avoidance
Will County Health Department Will Do Reverse 911 Email To Contact Seniors For Vaccines
Frankfort Township Man Arrested for Child Pornography
Joliet Announces Garbage Collection & Closures the Week of February 15
Officials Announce First Case Of COVID-19 Variant In Northern Illinois