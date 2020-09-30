Special House Investigative Committee Calls Witnesses
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The House Special Investigative Committee is calling witnesses as it looks into the actions of House Speaker Michael Madigan in connection with an alleged bribery scandal involving ComEd. The committee met for the second time yesterday and heard an opening statement from House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, and testimony from ComEd Executive Vice President for Compliance and Audit David Glockner. Glockner said he hadn’t personally witnessed any of the alleged events, but confirmed payments were made by the company in part to influence the Speaker’s actions.