      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Special House Investigative Committee Calls Witnesses

Sep 30, 2020 @ 12:28pm
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The House Special Investigative Committee is calling witnesses as it looks into the actions of House Speaker Michael Madigan in connection with an alleged bribery scandal involving ComEd. The committee met for the second time yesterday and heard an opening statement from House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, and testimony from ComEd Executive Vice President for Compliance and Audit David Glockner. Glockner said he hadn’t personally witnessed any of the alleged events, but confirmed payments were made by the company in part to influence the Speaker’s actions.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington