Special Meeting of the Joliet City Council Tonight As New Mayor Sworn into Office

A new era for the city of Joliet will be ushered in tonight when Mayor-elect Terry D’Arcy will be sworn in as will newly elected Council Members during a special meeting of the City Council.

The Pre-Council meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Joliet scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. has been cancelled.

All business matters that would have been addressed at the May 1st meeting will be placed on the agenda of the May 2, 2023, City Council meeting.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk leaves office after 2 terms in office.