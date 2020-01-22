Special Prosecutor to be Appointed in Joliet Officer’s DUI Case
Erin Zilka (courtesy of Illinois State Police)
The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they have received permission to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the DUI case against Joliet Police Office Erin Zilka. Zilka was cited by State Police on Sunday for driving under the influence after a fatal accident on I-55 that resulted in Zilka’s vehicle striking a disabled box truck. That accident led to the death of Zilka’s passenger, 33-year-old Charles Schauer, police officer from Berwyn.
WJOL has learned that the original crash that disabled the box truck on I-55, just north of Rt. 30, was caused by another drunk driver. A 42-year old Plainfield man has been charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and 8 other counts. WJOL has learned the driver of that vehicle is Rodrigo Marinof Plainfield. Marin was charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Failure to reduce speed, Improper lane usage, Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to render aid, No valid insurance, and Driving while license revoked.
The State’s Attorney’s Office asked for the special prosecutor after revealing that Zilka has testified for the State’s Attorney as part of her job as a Joliet Police Officer. The Illinois Attorney General’s office will be responsible for the selection of a special prosecutor.