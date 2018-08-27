Speeding Leads To Arrest; Pot Edibles Found In Car

A man pulled over for speeding is found to have 40 ounces of marijuana in the form of edible treats like cereal and brownies.

A Wilmington officer was conducting radar enforcement on New River Road Sunday evening when he observed a vehicle travelling at 86 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone just after 6:00 pm. His stop of the vehicle ended up in more than a traffic citation.

After getting the vehicle stopped the officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis while speaking with the driver, 18-year-old Gregory J. Thompson of Matteson, IL. Thompson admitted to the officer that he had been smoking cannabis. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of open alcohol, cannabis, and several items of marijuana “edibles” in the form of multi-colored cereal “treats” and brownies. Edibles are food products infused with marijuana. The edibles 1,157 grams or over 40 ounces were individually packaged, and Thompson told officers that he sells them.

Thompson was charged with Speeding, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Felony Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, and Felony Possession of Cannabis over 1000 grams. Thompson was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center to await a bond hearing.