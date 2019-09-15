Spend This Fall and Winter Improving the Preserves at a Volunteer Workday
Volunteers are being sought for 15 natural resource management workdays scheduled by the Forest Preserve District of Will County from Sept. 28 to Dec.15. Workers will remove invasive species and collect seed for future restoration efforts. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chris Cheng)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking volunteers for 15 natural resource management workdays scheduled from Sept 28 through Dec. 15.
Volunteers will help remove invasive species and collect seed for future restoration efforts. Workdays run from 8 a.m. until noon unless otherwise noted in the following list. Please dress for outdoor work (long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes) and the weather. RSVP to volunteer supervisor Renee Gauchat at rgauchat@fpdwc.org or 815.722.7364 so District staff can have equipment for all and provide instructions regarding parking.
· Saturday, Sept. 28: Isle a la Cache Preserve, Romeoville. (brush control) This National Public Lands Day workday is sponsored by the National Environmental Education Foundation and International Paper.
· Tuesday, Oct. 1: Sand Ridge Savanna Nature Preserve, Custer Township, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (seed collection)
· Sunday, Oct. 6: Joliet Junior College’s natural areas along the bike trail, Joliet. (brush control) Co-sponsored by JJC’s Department of Natural Sciences. Park in South Lot 7 and walk between G-Building and the Event Center. Follow the bike trail north until you reach the group.
· Tuesday, Oct. 8: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena (brush control)
· Saturday, Oct. 12: Keepataw Preserve, Lemont (brush control)
· Saturday, Oct. 19: Whalon Lake, Naperville (brush control)
· Tuesday, Oct. 22: Riverview Farmstead’s Kropp Prairie, Naperville, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (seed collection)
· Saturday, Nov. 2: Old Plank Road Trail, Constitution and Schoolhouse roads, New Lenox Township, 9-11 a.m. (seed collection)
· Sunday, Nov. 3: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena (brush control)
· Tuesday, Nov. 5: Old Plank Road Trail – Washington Street Access, Joliet (brush control)
· Saturday, Nov. 16: Whalon Lake (brush control)
· Saturday, Nov. 30: Work Off the Turkey Workday, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access (brush control)
· Tuesday, Dec. 3: Isle a la Cache Preserve (brush control)
· Sunday, Dec. 8: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access (brush control)
· Sunday, Dec. 15: Alessio Prairie, Crest Hill (brush control)