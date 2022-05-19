Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

For the fourth year in a row, Splash Station in Joliet is closed for the season. Joliet Park District President Sue Gulus confirmed the news to WJOL. The water park initially closed in 2019 in a series of cost cutting moves by the Joliet Park District to improve their financial stability. In 2020, due to the pandemic the water park remained closed and continued to be closed in 2021. The water park is located along Route 6 near Hollywood Casino.
The Park District rented out space around Splash Station in August of 2019. The parking lot was rented out to Quala for $7,000 a month. Quala cleans containers and rail cars. The company is next to Splash Station and Quala would be using the parking lot.